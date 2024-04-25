WASHINGTON, D.C. — Top senior officials from the Philippines and the U.S. convened in a diplomatic meeting here recently to reaffirm and strengthen the two nations’ commitment to an enhanced alliance, including expanding their partnership to tackle urgent global and regional challenges in support of a free, safe, and open Indo-Pacific.

After the 11th PH-U.S. Bilateral Strategic Dialogue (BSD) on April 22-23, a joint statement was issued, stressing the reinvigorated collaboration between the two countries in upholding an international law-based maritime order, promoting shared prosperity, and fortifying multilateral relations.

The BSD is an annual event initiated in 2011, serving as the primary platform for the Philippines and the U.S. to engage in comprehensive discussions encompassing political, security, and economic cooperation.

Both sides’ 2024 commitments include holding the fourth “2+2” ministerial dialogue, convening the inaugural joint committee meeting under the U.S.-Philippines Science and Technology Agreement, and establishing a Roles, Missions, and Capabilities (RMC) Working Group to replace the Defense and Security Working Group.

They agreed to inaugurate bilateral dialogues on cyber-digital, space, and democracy, alongside deepening collaboration in countering foreign information manipulation. These measures, they stated, emphasize their combined initiatives to boost connections and tackle shifting challenges through cooperative involvement.

They also pointed out the importance their security alliance and the shared commitments outlined in the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT), particularly within a continuously evolving security landscape.

To this end, they pledged to establish a framework for alliance communication and coordination, with a focus on bolstering operational collaboration and interoperability in maritime endeavors, alongside like-minded partners.

Furthermore, they aim to expedite capability development initiatives to enhance their joint defense capabilities.

In continuation of this progress in the defense relationship, which includes this year’s Balikatan with Japan and Australia, and regular bilateral maritime cooperative activities, both nations are committed to further enhancing defense and security cooperation.

This commitment involves ongoing discussions aimed at finalizing the bilateral Philippines-Security Sector Assistance Roadmap (P-SSAR), fully implementing the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) by incorporating additional sites and receiving $128 million in infrastructure investment from the Department of Defense (DoD) for the President’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

In addition, they discussed prepositioning USAID disaster relief supplies at key EDCA sites for Philippine civilian disaster response authorities, conclude a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) by the end of 2024, and broaden multilateral cooperation with like-minded nations through various maritime activities, bilateral and multilateral exercises, and security coordination efforts.

The Philippines and the U.S. restated their commitment to upholding a maritime order rooted in international law. They urged China to align its maritime claims in the South China Sea with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and to respect the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction.

Their call to China emphasized adherence to the definitive and obligatory ruling pronounced on July 12, 2016, within the context of the Philippines v. China arbitration case.

They urged an end to provocative behaviors that flout their obligations under UNCLOS, notably the unwarranted obstruction of Philippine navigation freedoms in the South China Sea.

Both nations will hold the 3rd Maritime Dialogue in September/October 2024 in Manila, following up on previous meetings, seek ways to garner further global backing for maritime law adherence, enhance collaboration to combat Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing, and contemplate procedures for joint maritime law enforcement operations in line with international and national laws.

Under the banner of advancing common prosperity and protecting the shared planet, both parties underlined the importance of their partnership benefiting present and future generations.

They highlighted efforts to promote strategic trade management and clean energy transitions, including civil nuclear cooperation agreements. Acknowledging progress made in economic frameworks like the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), they welcomed agreements like the Supply Chains Agreement and discussed future development programs.

Commitments were also made to advance infrastructure projects like the Luzon Economic Corridor and foster cooperation in critical mineral processing, digital upskilling, and semiconductor supply chains. Strengthening private sector partnerships and enhancing economic growth were accentuated as shared priorities, with upcoming events like the Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Manila serving as focal points for collaboration.

In strengthening multilateral cooperation, both sides emphasized the importance of upholding the free, safe, and open international order based on the rule of law.

They reiterated support for initiatives such as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, opposition to the use of force against territorial integrity, and the promotion of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Furthermore, they reaffirmed their commitment to an inclusive, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region based on international law and shared principles of territorial integrity and peaceful dispute resolution.