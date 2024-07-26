Experts from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warn that Palawan, contrary to popular belief, is not immune to earthquakes and could potentially face a significant seismic event, commonly referred to as “The Big One.”

Jeffrey Perez, Phivolcs Supervising Science Research Specialist, said Palawan has experienced earthquakes in the past, the strongest of which was recorded back in 1897. That earthquake included a 2-meter high tsunami that reached the island of Cuyo and some parts of southern Palawan.

Perez also made a presentation on the history of earthquakes that hit Palawan in the past, during the Disaster Preparedness Forum organized by SM City Puerto Princesa for persons with disabilities and senior citizens on Wednesday, July 25.

He said a lot of people were caught by surprise when four tremors were recorded by Phivolcs in the month of June in the waters off Roxas and Coron towns when the fault under the sea moved.

Because of the incident, a group of scientists from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), including Perez, conducted a rapid reassessment of Palawan’s seismic potentials where they found active faults nearby, which means the province can experience earthquakes.

He added that the tremors that jolted Roxas were caused by movements of the Sulu trench, while the ones in Coron may have been caused by possible movements in some parts of the Manila trench.

“Pinaliwanag ko kanina sa mga senior citizens at PWDs na ang lindol sa Palawan ay maaari talagang mangyari, posible talagang magkaroon ng lindol dito,” Perez said.

That’s why there is really a need for residents of the province, he pointed out, to also prepare for such disasters.

“As a geologist, alam ko na posible talagang tamaan ng lindol dito kasi yung source ng earthquake, maaaring hindi manggaling sa Palawan itself, pero sa karagatan like sa Sulu, or yung paggalaw ng Sulu trench, or yung lindol na manggagaling sa may Panay Island, sa Negros, o sa Mindoro,” he explained.

“Pag gumalaw yung mga active faults doon, posibleng maramdaman sa Palawan. Kaya kailangan talaga nating maghanda,” he added.

Blind faults

Perez further stated that there are small faults known as local faults and blind faults, which means the source of the earthquake are beneath the surface of the ocean floor. He said it means that there are still no mapped active faults in the province except the local faults that cause the tremors.

“Hindi talaga earthquake-free ang Palawan at makakaranas talaga kayo ng lindol kaya nga kailangan din talagang maghanda. In history, merong nangyaring lindol sa may Bataraza. Ang source nun ay posibleng local faults,” he stated.

Disaster preparedness

He also said since there is still no technology that can predict or forecast when an earthquake will occur, it is important to always be prepared.

He also said, based on Phivolcs data, at least 20 earthquakes are recorded every day, although they are not that strong and cannot be felt.

“Ang lindol kasi hindi sya katulad ng bagyo na nafo-forecast ng pag-asa. So kailangan talaga yung paghahanda,” he said.

“Pero ang mas dapat paghandaan talaga ay dapat matibay yung bahay, para hindi maapektuhan. Basta yung mga buildings ay sumunod sa building code, walang problema,” he added.

Perez meanwhile, as part of preparations for such disasters, said they have a new project together with the Department of Interior and Local Government called infrastructure audit where critical structures such as hospital buildings, school classrooms, DRRM offices, and other local government unit buildings are being evaluated. He said under infra audit, old buildings need to be retrofitted in order to be earthquake resilient.

The “Big One”

Perez said the “Big One” that the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is preparing for in Metro Manila could happen to other places in the country as well, including Palawan.

He explained that “Big One” is a term coined by the media to refer to a strong earthquake that could hit anytime.

“In reality, every region and every province has their own big one, meaning it could happen in Davao or in Cebu because there are faults there. And here in Palawan, it is possible to have a big one due to the movement of the Sulu trench,” Perez explained.

“So the big one is just an earthquake scenario that could serve as a guide for LGUs and companies in crafting their contingency plan where there is a basis,” he said.

He, however, explained that in Palawan, the strongest that could hit will only be around intensity 6 but can still inflict damage to buildings and other structures.

Not China-made

Furthermore, he dispelled rumors that the tremors recently felt in Palawan are man-made, particularly done by the Chinese who are conducting seismic activities around the province.

“Walang ganun [na gawa ng China]. Ang lindol, nakita namin agad so, may seismic records, hindi lang sa Palawan, lahat ng stations ay nasukat yung lindol na yun,” he said.

“We have more than 100 seismic stations and meron dito sa Puerto, El Nido, Bataraza. So, even magnitude 1 ay nade-detect,” he added, explaining further that seismic movements can be determined by the monitoring stations whether natural or otherwise.

No active volcano

Meanwhile, Perez also explained that the presence of a hot spring in the province is not indicative of an active volcano. He said volcanoes can be found in the sea somewhere between Palawan and Panay islands and not in the island itself.

What the hot spring indicates is that there is a presence of a hot source of rocks.

“Hindi sya nag-i-indicate ng bulkan, kundi merong mainit na source ng bato,” he said.