The ultimate prize for the Baragatan sa Palawan songwriting competition in June will be P75,000 for the best original song composition by a Palaweño, the provincial government’s information office announced Monday.

Dominic Fresnillo, chair of Baragatan’s Tunog Palawan 2022 songwriting competition, said that aside from the cash prize and trophy for the grand champion, the most anticipated event will also award P50,000 and a plaque to the 1st runner-up; P30,000 and a plaque to the 2nd runner-up; and P10,000 consolation prizes and plaques to each of the Top 10 Finalists.

The theme of the competition is “Legasiya: Katuparan ng Pangarap sa Bagong Palawan”.

“Isa ito sa mga inaabangang highlights ng Baragatan Festival na kung saan ay binibigyan natin ng pagkakataon ang mga magagaling nating musikerong Palaweño at kompositor na ipakita ang kanilang galing sa paggawa ng kanta,” Fresnillo said in the Provincial Information Office (PIO) statement.

Those who wish to join the contest must submit entries that are original and consistent with the theme; submit duly accomplished entry forms signed by composers, lyricists, or arrangers; entries must be recorded in compact discs (CDs) or flash drivers/USBs to be submitted to the Tunog Palawan 2022 executive committee; demos should be clear and audible; and that entries must not be more than 4 minutes in length.

According to the statement, amateur and professional songwriters from Puerto Princesa City and the towns of Palawan are eligible to participate in the songwriting competition.

The deadline of submission of entries is on May 20 and the grand finals is on June 19.

For other details, those who are interested to join may call 0907-742-0643/0998-970-8785.