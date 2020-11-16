Bicycle tourism eyed for Puerto Princesa when industry fully reopens

Assistant city tourism officer Demetrio Alvior said Sunday during the Tourism Promotional Caravan at Tagkawayan Beach that biking as a form of tourism is one of the ways that the sector can take advantage of sustainable economic development opportunities in Puerto Princesa.

The City Tourism Office (CTO) is eyeing to promote biking as an attraction to tourists once the industry fully reopens.

Assistant city tourism officer Demetrio Alvior said Sunday during the Tourism Promotional Caravan at Tagkawayan Beach that biking as a form of tourism is one of the ways that the sector can take advantage of sustainable economic development opportunities in Puerto Princesa.

He said this after seeing that many bikers participated in their tour caravan, an activity held in preparation for the city’s tourism reopening in December.

“Puwede siguro ‘yon [na maging parte ng turismo] dahil sa ibang bansa parte ng turismo nila ang biking,” Alvior said.

“Sa ngayon nakita natin ang force at potential ng biking dahil nagulat talaga tayo na ganoon sila kadami. Baka puwede natin magawaan ng activity intended for bikers,” he added.

Alvior said they were not expecting more than 100 bikers from four major groups who rode from the center of the city to Tagkawayan to participate in the first leg of the tourism caravan.

“Ang dami pala nating bikers dito sa city. Isa din ito sa magandang attractions o activities ng ating tourism dito,” he added.

He said bicycle travel can be particularly beneficial for rural communities where there are scenic spots in off beaten paths that can be best appreciated while riding bicycles.

Alvior added that biking is not only to promote destinations but also good health.

“Sa biking kasi napo-promote mo na ang health and at the same time ay puwede ka pang maging ambassador ng mga destinations natin,” he said.

Alvior said the city has a lot more to offer to tourists, but researching and evaluating what they are takes time due to lack of funds and limitations in power.

He said they are expecting to see more different groups and organizations of bikers and riders going to other barangays in the city, such as San Rafael and Cabayugan in the next few weeks.

“Actually, marami tayong puwedeng gawin sa tourism ng Puerto Princesa City. Masyadong mabilis ang phasing ng tourism natin na medyo hindi natin nasasabayan dahil sa limitation ng power and funds kaya ini-involve natin ang private sector,” he said.

“Sa lahat po ng nagparticipate dito sa caravan ay inaasahan namin na muli namin kayong makita sa mga susunod pang activities. Nakita natin ang dami ng bikers at riders natin, sana patuloy natin suportahan ang ating lungsod,” Alvior said.

