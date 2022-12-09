The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is looking to modernize and automate immigration-related transactions at the different international airports early next year to hasten the services to passengers.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco, together with Officer-In-Charge Deputy Commissioners Ronaldo Ledesma and Rogelio Gevero Jr., led the planning activity with key officials of the BI.

During the event, the different division heads presented the status and assessment of their current programs, activities and projects (PAPs) and proposed PAPs for the next three years.

The plan was formed during the three-day strategic activity from Nov. 22-24 at the Bayview Park Hotel in Manila.

Among the highlights of the plans are the modernization and automation of all immigration-related transactions, starting with tourist visa extensions, online visa waiver applications and e-payments in January 2023.

“Through this activity, we are able to see the baseline and assess where we are now,” Tansingco said in a statement.

“Strategic planning would allow us to lay down what to expect from the Bureau in the next few years,” he added.

The BI chief highlighted the key focus areas of his administration — anti-corruption, modernization, national security, rightsizing and personnel empowerment.

“Upon my assumption, the marching orders of (Justice) Secretary (Jesus Crispin) Remulla was to focus on anti-corruption and modernization,” he said.

“I also see a need to strengthen the role of immigration on national security, follow the direction of the president in maximizing the personnel complement of the bureau, and of course improve the welfare of our employees,” Tansingco added.

The proposed programs submitted by the division heads anchored on Commissioner’s key focus areas.

“These are exciting times for the Bureau, as we are driven to implement numerous changes to improve the quality of service that we deliver,” Tansingco said. (PNA)

