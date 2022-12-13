Tourists who are in the country for a short period but would want to extend their stay may do so by filing their application online as the Bureau of Immigration (BI) is set to launch this month its online visa waiver project.

“Online application for visa extensions, the target is to be launched before the year ends. Basically tourists who come here visa free who wishes to extend their 30 day visa may do so online,” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said in a message to reporters Tuesday.

On the other hand, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco led the week-long year-end celebration of the agency from Dec. 5 to 9, where he discussed the numerous plans and other projects lined up for the improvement of the bureau.

These include the introduction of electronic transactions and payments for immigration applications and the eTravel system, a joint project of different border management agencies, was also highlighted as a major achievement of the year.

The celebration, with the theme “Pasasalamat mula sa Bureau of Immigration” was an opportunity for BI employees to celebrate the achievements of the agency.

“We celebrate a new beginning for the bureau. Despite the many issues and challenges in the past, we look forward to a better future. Anticipate. Innovate. Motivate. These are the agency’s direction in the next years. Anticipate what is needed, innovate to improve our services, and motivate each other to be the best public servants. Aim high BI,” the BI chief added.

The week-long activity featured gift-giving for children of employees, including those in the janitorial and security services, and an outreach program for underprivileged families in the area. (PNA)

About Post Author