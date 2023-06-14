The Bureau of Immigration (BI) will deport a Chinese woman nabbed for alleged involvement in large-scale human trafficking.

Zheng Yuyu, 39, was reported to be behind illegal travels of victims across borders of China, according to BI statement on Tuesday

BI intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said the suspect was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Saturday prior to her flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

She is currently detained at BI’s warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City while authorities are expediting deportation proceedings.

Once deported, Zheng shall also be included in the country’s blacklist.

Zheng was placed on BI’s wanted list on April 29 but has long been at large in Beijing, along with another human trafficking suspect named Chen Dongxin, the BI said.

“They were accused of allegedly organizing people to illegally and secretly cross China’s territorial borders,” the BI said.

Chen, who is still at large, is undocumented due to his expired passport. (PNA)

