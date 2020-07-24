BI to deport 10 Chinese passengers of a yacht apprehended in Palawan

Morente said that the foreign nationals violated Philippine immigration laws for entering the country without a visa and prior notice, and clearance from the Bureau and other port authorities.

The immigration bureau has initiated deportation proceedings against the 10 Chinese nationals who recently arrived aboard a luxury yacht in Barangay Concepcion, Puerto Princesa City without notice and permission from port authorities.

A statement released Thursday by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said commissioner Jaime Morente ordered the deportation proceedings against the crew and passengers of vessel SY Me Li 31 upon learning that elements of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) apprehended the vessel on July 20 off the coast of Brgy. Concepcion.

Morente said that the foreign nationals violated Philippine immigration laws for entering the country without a visa and prior notice, and clearance from the Bureau and other port authorities.

They were identified as Zhang Dengkang, Lin Huawei, Zhou Wei, Xu Yuansen, Lou Xioqiang, Zhao Zhoujin, Chang Liujing, Luo Shui Sheng, Chen Zhen Qi, and Zhao Jian Hui.

BI seaport operations chief Alnazib Decampong explained that existing rules require the agent or

operators of all vessels bound for the Philippines, to submit to the Bureau an advance notice of the ship’s arrival as well its crew list and passenger manifest.

Decampong said the Chinese nationals may be considered as illegal entrants as they did not apply for entry visas from a Philippine Consulate in their port of origin before sailing to the Philippines.

It was learned that the aliens are now quarantined aboard their yacht that is currently anchored in the waters of Honda Bay in Brgy. Sta. Lourdes.

“They will remain in their ship until they are deported. We will not allow them to disembark and go ashore, not only for their having no visas, but also because foreigners like them are restricted from entering the country due to COVID-19,” Decampong said.

He added that the impounded yacht may be seized and forfeited in favor of the government as provided under the Philippine Immigration Act.