The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has announced an encouraging start to the year, with 88,072 registered foreign nationals already having completed their mandatory annual report for January.

The initiative is part of the BI’s efforts to streamline compliance and ensure better regulation of foreign nationals residing in the Philippines.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco emphasized the importance of this annual requirement for those holding immigrant and non-immigrant visas and possessing an Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Card (ACR I-Card). The reporting period, which commenced at the beginning of the year, will continue until March 1, 2024, providing ample time for all required individuals to comply.

“We have transferred our annual reporting operations to more accessible locations and have put up an online portal for virtual reporting,” said Tansingco.

“What we are doing is facilitative—we want to make it easier for foreign nationals to comply with the law to ensure better regulation,” he added.

In a bid to facilitate a smoother reporting process, the BI has introduced several enhancements, including relocating annual reporting operations to more accessible venues and launching an online portal for virtual submissions.

Their goal is to make compliance as convenient as possible for foreign nationals, he said, highlighting the bureau’s commitment to improving service delivery and regulatory compliance.

The BI has specified the necessary requirements for the annual report, directing foreign nationals to complete an online form available on the BI’s e-services website. Additionally, individuals must present their original ACR I-Card, a valid visa, and a valid passport during their report.

Exceptions to the physical reporting requirement include minors below 14 years of age, seniors aged 60 and above, individuals with mental or physical incapacities, pregnant women, and those suffering from medical conditions, as outlined by Lawyer Jose Carlitos Licas, chief of the BI’s alien registration division.

Physical reporting locations include the BI’s head office at the 3rd Level Center Atrium of Robinsons Manila and the Government Service Express Unit at SM Mall of Asia, operating from Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 6 PM, excluding holidays. Additionally, BI offices nationwide are equipped to handle the annual reports.

For those preferring or needing to report virtually, the BI’s e-services platform offers a convenient option, underscoring the bureau’s dedication to leveraging technology to enhance regulatory processes and support the foreign national community in the Philippines.