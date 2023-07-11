The immigration bureau addressed Monday a viral social media post on a female passenger allegedly required to present 10 birth certificates by an immigration officer before she can leave the country.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a July 10 press release that while they’re waiting to receive the full report and investigation results, initial information they have obtained shows that the unnamed passenger’s travel was deferred for having multiple red flags.

“Travelers need not worry as long as they have the appropriate documents that match their actual purpose of travel,” said Tansingco. “So many travelers are coming in and out of the country with no issues. Only those with conflicting documentation are subjected to further inspection.”

He noted that the traveler, who initially attempted to depart late last month, claimed she is traveling to Taiwan to visit a distant relative, but the immigration officer noted that there was mention of possible work in the said country during the assessment.

Tansingco further explained that the traveler was unable to establish her relationship with her sponsor and displayed numerous inconsistencies when questioned about basic details.

Her personal capacity to sustain herself during the 14-day trip was likewise not established. Hence, Tansingco said that the traveler was reminded to secure proper working documents.

Tansingco also added that following the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) guidelines on departure formalities, departing passengers whose purpose, and capacity is not fully established may be sponsored by a relative within the fourth civil degree.

The traveler’s identity remains undisclosed; however, her sponsor, Ammie Liau, told government-owned station PTV4 that the trip had been rescheduled earlier as immigration officers required the traveler to provide a photo depicting both of them together as proof of their relationship.

Liau said that she rescheduled her cousin’s flight for June 29 to ensure she could bring physical copies of pictures that clearly depicted them together. However, when her cousin returned on July 1 to fly to Taiwan, the BI immigration officer demanded the presentation of 10 birth certificates of their ancestors, as it was allegedly revealed that they were only seventh-degree cousins.

“Pagka ganyan, ma’am, sabi niya (immigration officer), nasa mga fifth or seventh-degree na kayo ng pinsan mo. So kailangan mong magdala ng isang katutak—sampung birth certificate ng mga tao sa kanunuan niyo na parang proof ng anong connections namin. So, do I need to do this research?” Liau said.

In the end, Liau said she lost the P17,000 she paid so her cousin to be able to visit Taiwan.

She emphasized that the BI should provide clear guidelines and policies to prevent unnecessary wastage of money.