An American national wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for racketeering and financial fraud was arrested in Puerto Princesa City on April 29.

The immigration bureau has confirmed the arrest of the America fugitive Rick Lee Crosby Jr., 44, who is wanted by authorities in Florida.

A statement from Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansignco stated that Rick Lee Crosby Jr., a 44-year-old American, was apprehended by members of their Fugitive Search Unit (FSU).

Crosby will be deported to the US immediately, Tansingco said, because he was already subject to expulsion when their Board of Commissioners (BOC) issued an order for his quick deportation last December.

The board also issued an order that he be put on the immigration watchlist, which will prevent him from entering the Philippines again in the future. A warrant for deportation signed by Tansingco was served on the American in accordance with the deportation order.

Crosby was detained at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Puerto Princesa District Office prior to his transfer to the BI facility in Taguig.

According to BI-FSU acting chief Rendel Ryan Sy, Crosby has been on the FBI’s wanted list since April 2020, when the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, Florida, issued an arrest warrant against him.

He was charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, money laundering, and organized scheme to defraud.

Sy also revealed that the US government had canceled Crosby’s passport, making him an undocumented alien who is subject to immediate deportation.

About Post Author