A South Korean citizen, allegedly involved in the solicitation of women for prostitution in his home country, was apprehended at the Bureau of Immigration’s main office in Intramuros while attempting to extend his temporary visitor’s visa.

The individual, identified as Oh Myunggyun, 49, is the subject of a summary deportation order issued by the immigration bureau following charges of being a fugitive from justice.

The South Korean government has issued an arrest warrant against Oh for his involvement in arranging commercial sex acts, and his passport has already been invalidated.

According to Raymond Remigio, the chief of the agency’s tourist visa section (TVS), Oh was apprehended after Mark Vallejo and Lourdes Maliksi, frontliner personnel, discovered that he had an active derogatory record.

Remigio stated that the individual was promptly arrested and is currently being held at their Warden Facility in Bicutan, Taguig.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco commended the personnel involved in the arrest and cautioned foreign nationals against using the country to avoid facing charges for their crimes.

“We have close coordination with foreign governments who send us information about wanted fugitives,” said Tansingco.

“These fugitives face arrest, deportation and blacklisting,” he warned.

Tansingco emphasized the BI’s close cooperation with foreign governments, which provide information about wanted fugitives. He said that such fugitives would face arrest, deportation, and blacklisting.