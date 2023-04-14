British national Paul Stuart Leggot, 61, was arrested by Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents at a bar on Governor’s Drive in Dongapan, Coron, northern Palawan, on Tuesday for overstaying his visa and engaging in gainful employment without the necessary work permit.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco of the BI said their intelligence division and fugitive search unit carried out the arrest. Leggot will be flown to Manila for booking and inquest before being transferred to their facility in Bicutan.

“Foreign nationals may only work or have business in the country if they secure the appropriate visas and other permits,” said Tansingco.

“Aliens who refuse to comply with our laws take away opportunities from Filipinos, and do not submit appropriate taxes to the government,” he added.

