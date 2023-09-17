Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents arrested three Chinese nationals on Peneyra Road in Barangay San Pedro for illicitly managing a junk shop and a fishery business.

The BI said Saturday that one of them presented a questionable Philippine passport, while the other two claimed to be working in Makati.

They now face deportation for misrepresentation and violating their stay conditions, currently held in the BI warden facility in Bicutan, Taguig City.

Meanwhile, on the same date, Mihindukulasuriya Jude Sumedha Fernando, a Sri Lankan national, was apprehended in Brgy. San Fernando, San Jose, Antique.

BI agents discovered Fernando was overstaying, lacking proper documentation, and engaging in employment without a valid visa while working in an aluminum and glass supply. He couldn’t provide any immigration documents.

In a separate incident on Waling-Waling Street, Brgy. San Pablo, Catbalogan City, Samar, Indian national Yadveer Singh was arrested for misrepresentation.

Despite being a foreign national, he presented a Philippine driver’s license.

Additionally, in a Mandaluyong City condominium, BI agents apprehended Nigerian Ihekwoaba Stanley Chibuzo for overstaying in the country for nearly four years. Reports also suggest his alleged involvement with the West African Drug Syndicate (WADS) and participation in various scams and illegal activities.