Several officers in the Bureau of Fire Protection in Mimaropa underwent a turnover ceremony as they were relieved from their current designations and reassigned to new roles, signifying a strategic move within the organization.

The strategic shift was outlined in Special Order No. REA-2024-019.

Under this order, F/SSupt. Glen Dela Cruz, formerly the chief of the Special Rescue Force and Provincial Fire Marshal of Palawan, was relieved of these duties. Simultaneously, F/Supt. Nilo Caabay was reassigned from his role as the City Fire Marshal of Puerto Princesa City to the Provincial Fire Marshal of Palawan.

Regional Order No. 2024-010 relieved F/CInsp. Reynaldo Delos Santos of his position as chief of the Financial Management Division and designated him as City Fire Marshal of Puerto Princesa City.

F/SSupt. Gener Buenaventura was relieved as chief of the Financial Disbursement Section and designated as chief of the Financial Management Division and concurrent chief of the Plans and Programs Section.

F/SInsp. John Gil Roble was relieved as concurrent chief of the Plans and Programs Section and designated as concurrent chief of the Financial Disbursement Section.

BFP Mimaropa chief F/SSupt. Edwin Vargas extended his congratulations and encouragement to the officers involved.

He urged them to persist in their commendable efforts, emphasizing the importance of delivering exceptional service to the public.

The BFP Mimaropa Regional Office reaffirms its commitment to ensuring efficient leadership and strategic placements within its ranks for the betterment of the firefighting and rescue services in the region.