BFAR turns over community fish landing center to Quezon town

QUEZON, Palawan — A recently completed P3.5 million community fish landing center (CFLC) here aimed at spurring inclusive growth in coastal areas with high poverty incidence has been turned over by the regional office of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to the municipal government.

The event happened on February 19 with focal person for Targeted Actions to Reduce Poverty and Generate Economic Transformation (TARGET) Alvin Cena and Provincial Fisheries Office Southern Palawan officer-in-charge Mario Basaya handing over the fish landing center to Quezon municipal administrator Rodel Ayala, municipal councilor Ethel Olid, vice mayor Edwin Caabay, other local government unit (LGU) officials and stakeholders.

Some 47 members of fisherfolk organizations were also in attendance as beneficiaries of the gill net livelihood project of the BFAR.

TARGET was designed to reduce poverty in fishing communities through the provision of comprehensive livelihood packages which include skills training on resource management and protection and provision of post-harvest infrastructure and facilities.

The center intends to improve the lives and livelihood of the municipal fisherfolks by providing a better post-harvest handling and processing system and faster access to markets to reduce losses and increases income.

It also hopes to facilitate organizational development and strengthening of fisherfolks, including women so they can effectively participate in decision-making processes and avail of the services that affect their welfare.

The LGU will directly manage the CFLC in partnership with the local organized fisherfolk associations at the initial stage of its operation and eventually turn-over the operation and management to the association when already capable of independent management.

