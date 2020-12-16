BFAR says Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay is red tide-free

However, shellfishes that will be collected from Honda Bay and Puerto Princesa Bay are not yet safe to eat because they are still positive for paralytic shellfish poison that is beyond the regulatory limit, said BFAR’s Shellfish Bulletin No. 28 released on December 14.

Shellfishes collected from the Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay town are now free of toxic red tides and are now safe to consume, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in a bulletin released on Monday.

All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the two bays in Puerto Princesa City are not yet safe for human consumption

The Inner Malampaya Sound joins Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar and San Pedro Bay in Western Samar as red tide toxin-free areas.

“Coastal waters of Inner Malampaya Sound, Taytay in Palawan, Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; and San Pedro Bay in Western Samar are now free of the toxic red tides,” BFAR said.

Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for human consumption provided they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.

Based on the latest laboratory results of BFAR and LGUs, shellfishes collected from the coastal waters of Bataan (Mariveles, Limay, Orion, Pilar, Balanga, Hermosa, Orani, Abucay, and Samal); coastal waters of Milagros in Masbate; Sorsogon Bay in Sorsogon; coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Tambobo Bay, Siaton in Negros Oriental; coastal waters of Daram Island, Zumarraga, Cambatutay, Irong-irong, Maqueda, and Villareal Bays in Western Samar; coastal waters of Calubian, Leyte, Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City, and Carigara Bay in Leyte; coastal water of Biliran Islands; coastal waters of Guiuan in Eastern Samar; Balite Bay, Mati City in Davao Oriental; Lianga Bay, and coastal waters of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur; and Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur are also not safe to consume.