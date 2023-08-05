A summit to address issues in fisheries management policies, identify opportunities for improvement, and advocate reforms within the Fisheries Management Area 5 was held in Coron recently for local government officials of Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, and Antique.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said Thursday that the gathering on July 28 is a significant step towards sustainable fisheries for the Fisheries Management Area 5 (FMA 5).

FMA refers to regions recognized as significant fishing zones due to their abundant fish stocks, distribution, fisheries structure, and administrative divisions. These areas adopt a science-driven, participatory, and open governance framework to ensure the sustainable management of fisheries, combating overfishing, addressing illegal and unregulated fishing, and advancing food security and poverty reduction efforts in the Philippines.

BFAR Mimaropa said it was organized in collaboration with the USAID Fish Right Program.

Present at the event were BFAR MIMAROPA Regional Director, Emmanuel Asis, who also serves as the chairman of FMA 5, Assistant Secretary Lilian de Leon from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Prof. Nygiel Armada, Chief of Party at the USAID Fish Right Program.

Participants engaged in discussions aimed at forming strong partnerships for the future. They exchanged best practices and ideas that will play a vital role in preserving aquatic ecosystems and conserving marine resources.

A major highlight was the presentation of the approved framework plan by the FMA 5 Secretariat. The plan was supported by findings and recommendations from the recently conducted IUU Fishing Index and Threat Assessment in the municipalities under FMA 5.

Mayor Elizabeth Cervantes of Busuanga, Palawan, shared the Busuanga, Coron, Culion, and Linapacan (BCCL) Coastal and Fisheries Management Alliance, emphasizing the importance of alliances in co-managing aquatic ecosystems in Calamianes.

The summit concluded with a symbolic Oath of Commitment, where all stakeholders pledged unwavering support to FMA 5’s cause, ensuring a path towards sustainable fisheries and the protection of marine resources for future generations.