BFAR opens application for fisheries program scholarship for SY 2021-22

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in the region has opened the application for new scholars under its Fisheries Scholarship Program (FSP) Unit for the School Year 2021-2022.

In a social media post, BFAR MIMAROPA said the FSP will look for qualified scholars who might be interested to take the scholarship under the program’s three components.

This is classified into Fisheries Industry Leader Grant (FILG) for high school graduates or Grade 12 students who belong to the Top 10 of their graduating class may apply; the Fisherfolk Children Educational Grant (FCEG) for high school graduates whose parents are Mangingisdang Juan or are registered in the Juan Magsasaka Registration System; and the Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPS) which is intended for poor but deserving ALS/High School/Senior High School graduates/graduating students whose parents/guardians are members of a particular tribe recognized by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP).

BFAR MIMAROPA previously stated that the scholarship programs of the bureau are to help the students from families of fisherfolk to pursue their studies.

Regional director Elizer Salilig initially said that scholars of the bureau are also priorities in hiring for the vacant positions in BFAR.

Interested applicants may submit their accomplished application forms and requirements to the nearest BFAR-MIMAROPA offices or log-in to http://fsp.bfar.da.gov.ph.

Applicants may also reach the bureau through 0917-134-0198 and 0929-151-2998 for further details. The application forms are also attached in the post from their official Facebook page for easy download.

The deadline for the scholarship application will be on October 27, 2020, and the scheduled date of examination is on December 5.

