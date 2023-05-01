The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is offering a scholarship grant for the children of fisherfolk whose names and pump boats are duly listed in the municipal, city agriculture, and BFAR offices.

This was learned during the joint second meeting of the Provincial Technical Education and Skills Development Committee (PTESDC) and the Poverty Reduction, Livelihood, and Employment Cluster (PRLEC) of the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) on Thursday, April 27, at the old DPWH function hall.

Under the BFAR scholarship grant, qualified K12 graduates in any track with an 80% general average who are interested in taking up Bachelor of Science in Fisheries are privileged to receive a P5,000 allowance per semester, another P2,000 book allowance per semester, and still another P2,000 as miscellaneous allowance.

A P7,000 thesis allowance can also be enjoyed when the time comes that the students will dig deeper on his/her studies, and a thesis will be part of the requirements.

In addition, children of shell gatherers and fish laborers are also qualified to apply, as long as they meet the general criteria for eligibility, such as a general weighted average not lower than 80%, among others, said Libert Eway of BFAR during the joint PTESDC-PRLEC meeting.

Based on the BFAR guidelines, the applicant must be not more than 25 years old at the time of the examination and has not earned any units in college.

For high school graduate applicants who completed their high school under the old curriculum, the general weighted average shall not be lower than 80%, the guideline said.

Interested individuals may visit the BFAR website or FB Page for more details. (MMP with MGS/PIA Southern Leyte)

BASAHIN SA WIKANG PILIPINO

Scholarship inaalok ng BFAR para sa mga anak ng mangingisda, fish laborers, at seashell gatherers

Nag-aalok ang Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ng scholarship grant para sa mga anak ng mga mangingisda na ang mga pangalan at bangka ay nakalista sa municipal, city agriculture, at kanilang mga lokal na opisina.

Ito ay napag-usapan sa pangalawang joint meeting ng Provincial Technical Education and Skills Development Committee (PTESDC) at ng Poverty Reduction, Livelihood, and Employment Cluster (PRLEC) ng Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF ELCAC) noong Huwebes, April 27, sa lumang function hall ng DPWH.

Sa ilalim ng BFAR scholarship grant, ang mga nakapagtapos ng K12 sa anumang track na may 80% na pangkalahatang average at interesado na mag-aral ng Bachelor of Science in Fisheries ay may P5,000 na allowance kada semestre, P2,000 para sa libro kada semestre, at P2,000 pa para sa miscellaneous allowance.

Mayroon din silang P7,000 thesis allowance para sa mga estudyanteng magpapakadalubhasa na kailangan ng thesis bilang isa sa mga pangangailangan.

Bukod dito, ang mga anak ng nagkokolekta ng shell at fish laborers ay pwedeng mag-apply, basta’t sumusunod sa mga kwalipikasyon tulad ng hindi bababa sa 80% na pangkalahatang weighted average, at iba pa, ayon kay Libert Eway ng BFAR sa joint PTESDC-PRLEC meeting.

Ayon sa guidelines ng BFAR, ang aplikante ay hindi dapat lampas sa 25 taong gulang sa oras ng pagsusulit at hindi pa nakakatapos ng anumang college units.

Para sa mga aplikanteng nakatapos ng high school sa lumang kurikulum, dapat ay hindi bababa sa 80% ang kanilang pangkalahatang weighted average.

Maaaring bisitahin ng mga interesadong indibidwal ang BFAR website o FB Page para sa karagdagang detalye.

