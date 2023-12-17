The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Mimaropa recently handed over high-density polyethylene fish cages to two associations to boost the aquaculture industry in Puerto Princesa City.

The fisheries bureau in Mimaropa said before the weekend on Friday that the fish cages, measuring 10 meters in diameter and featuring a double collar stanchion design, were provided under the National Mariculture Program through their Palawan Field Office Southern Palawan.

The recipients of this initiative are the Palawan Aqua-Agri Venture Agriculture Cooperative and the Pag Asa ng Pag Unlad Association, both of which have been at the forefront of aquaculture efforts in the city.

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) fish cages represent a leap in the modernization of mariculture practices in Puerto Princesa City and the entire Mimaropa, according to BFAR. These technologically advanced cages provide a controlled and secure environment for fish farming, ensuring improved production and minimizing environmental impact.

BFAR Mimaropa’s goal is to advance the aquaculture sector in line with the government’s broader efforts to enhance food security and promote sustainable fisheries management.

The National Mariculture Program aims to increase the production of high-value marine commodities through responsible and innovative aquaculture practices.