The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) announced on Thursday the end of the three-month closed fishing season for round scad, locally known as galunggong, in Northern Palawan.

BFAR anticipates an increased supply of round scad with the resumption of fishing to meet the demand in Luzon.

“Matapos ang tatlong buwan ng pansamantalang pagsasara nito as a conservation measure at inaasahan na po natin na sa mga susunod na linggo po ay tataas na ang unloading natin ng galunggong sa ating mga pamilihan,” BFAR spokesperson Nazario Briguera said.

This conservation measure aims to protect fish during their spawning period, facilitating the regeneration of fish stocks. Similar closed fishing seasons were implemented in various regions, including Ilocos, Negros Occidental, Capiz, and Cebu.

BFAR also anticipates that the higher supply of galunggong in the market will lead to improved prices.

“At kapag nag-improve na po ang supply ng ating locally produced galunggong ay inaasahan natin na bababa na rin ang presyo ng mga ito dahil mayroon na tayong karagdagang supply dahil nga po bukas na itong major fishing ground natin for galunggong doon po sa Northeastern Palawan,” he stressed.

Currently priced at ₱200 per kilo in Metro Manila, 95% of the galunggong catch in Navotas Fish Port came from Palawan, according to BFAR data.