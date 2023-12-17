The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources distributed post-harvest equipment to the town of Kalayaan in the West Philippine Sea to enhance the operations of its community fish landing center for local fishermen and their families.

The equipment distribution took place on December 12 as part of the “Capacitating Municipal Fisherfolk in the West Philippine Sea” project in Mimaropa.

The Mimaropa regional office of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said the equipment included one economic blast freezer, 50 ice coolers, two industrial electronic weight measuring machines, 100 crate storage containers, 20 pieces of plastic matting, a seawater flake ice machine, a generator set, a vacuum packing machine, and 20 packs of vacuum packing bags.

The turnover ceremony for the equipment occurred at the Provincial Fishery Office in Puerto Princesa City.

The Municipal Administrator of Kalayaan, Atty. Louie Cascara, and the Acting Municipal Agriculturist, Leah Natural, received the certificate of award and the post-harvest equipment.