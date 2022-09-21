- Advertisement by Google -

More fisheries professionals are needed in local government units (LGUs) to improve marine protected area (MPA) governance and fisheries management capabilities.

This was highlighted by Roberto Abrera, the assistant regional director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in MIMAROPA, who lamented the lack of professionals assisting local governments.

“Sana madagdagan ang ating fisheries professionals sa mga LGUs. Ang sina-suggest natin ay magkaroon ng four fisheries professionals, isa for aqua culture development, sa mga MPAs natin,” Abrera said during an MPA Summit on Monday.

He also noted that most municipal agriculture offices in different local government units often lack fisheries professionals.

Abrera said that more fishery professionals would also strengthen the MPAs, fish sanctuary, marine resource and rehabilitation.

“Wala tayong fisheries professonals sa LGU kung minsan yong municipal agriculture sila ang fishery technical, rice technician at corn technician, lahat sa kanya. Yan po ang pwede natin marecommend, sana ay maconsider ninyo ang human resource lalo na para dito sa MPA, fish sanctuary at resource and rehabilitation,” Abrera added.

