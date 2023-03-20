Oriental Mindoro governor Humerlito Dolor has called on the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to release the results of the water quality tests and fish sampling conducted in the province.

In an interview, Dolor asked BFAR to fast-track the release of the results for the local fisherfolk to resume their livelihood.

Currently, residents have been asking the local government to lift the fishing ban affecting around 18,000 fishermen.

As no fishing limit has been instituted in towns impacted by the oil spill, fishermen are taking matters into their own hands.

The municipal government of Dumaran has warned residents against consuming fish and other marine food caught outside of its waters for their own safety.

With around 300 liters of oil traces collected in the barangays of Calawag, Biton and Casian, the municipal government of Taytay did not issue any restriction.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Jeremias Alili said that the volume of oil found in the towns of Taytay, Agutaya and Dumaran are “not that significant.”

“Sa ngayon, wala pang pinatutupad na fishing ban dahil nga sa ‘yung volume na nakita natin ay hindi ganon ka-significant,” he said in a public briefing.

Meanwhile, BFAR-Palawan has not released guidelines or advise on the issue.

According some local BFAR officials, only their regional office is authorized to answer any interviews from the local media.

