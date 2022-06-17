Baragatan, considered Palawan’s grandest convergence festival, marked its formal opening Friday morning at the Provincial Capitol Compound.

In his speech, Palawan Governor Jose Alvarez dedicated the convergence festival, which commemorates the province’s 120th Civil Government anniversary, to the people of the province.

“Sa ngalan ng pamahalaang panlalawigan kasama ang pamahalaan ng Puerto Princesa at ang dalawampu’t tatlong munisipyo, ang mga opisyales ng mga ito ay taus puso naming inihahandog itong dalawang linggong selebrasyon ng 120th Founding Anniversary ng probinsya ng Palawan, and this is to formally open the celebration as of today,” he said.

For his part, Vice Governor Dennis Socrates, who will take over the governorship in July, said that the main focus of the Baragatan is the “coming together” of all Palaweños from the 23 municipalities and Puerto Princesa City.

Palawan Governor Jose Alvarez with the incoming and outgoing members of the provincial board during the official opening of Baragatan sa Palawan 2022 on June 17.

The festival’s name derives from the Cuyunon word “Baragatan,” which was revived after a two-year hiatus, mainly due to COVID-19.

“Natigil lamang ng dalawang taon dahil sa pandemya kaya naman ang Baragatan sa taong ito ay totoo, napakalaki, it has to be the best Baragatan ever sapagkat dalawang taon tayong nauhaw sa ating nakasanayan na pagdiriwang at pagkita-kita ng mga Palawenyo,” Socrates said.

Until June 30, the Baragatan Festival will feature many activities, games, and sports in which Palaweños from various municipalities can enjoy.

Some of the highlights are Mutya ng Palawan, Caraenan sa Dalan, Float Competition, Grand Parade, Street Dance, and sports activities.

Gov. JCA hits the gong to signal the official opening of Baragatan sa Palawan 2022. (Photo from the Palawan Provincial Information Office)

Prior to the official Baragatan opening, Governor Jose Alvarez, who will be the incoming House representative of the 2nd District, Socrates, municipal mayors, and other LGU officials participated in the blessing and inauguration of the new Provincial Government of Palawan (PGP) Convention Center, followed by a Thanksgiving Mass.

Alvarez also launched his legacy book project, “Palawan Dreams,” which chronicles the milestones and successes of his administration. Master photographer George Tapan and book editor Redempto Anda presented the book.

The theme of this year’s Baragatan is “Baragatan sa Bagong Palawan Ngayon-Moderno, Progresibo at Kilala sa Buong Mundo: Legasiya ng Tapat, Mahusay, at Epektibong Paglilingkod sa mga Palaweño ng Administrasyon ni Gov. Jose Ch. Alvarez.”