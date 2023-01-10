The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday reported the recent interception of a Belarus national wanted by authorities in the country for sexually assaulting a Filipino woman.

In a statement, Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Aliaksei Rudakou, 31, was apprehended by immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 last January 5 upon arriving aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai.

Tansingco said the foreigner was immediately turned over to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and is now in detention pending the resolution of his criminal case.

The foreign national, who carried the alias “Ali” and “Aliak,” was reported to be residing in a condominium unit in Quezon City.

Rudakou has a warrant of arrest issued by the Bacoor City Regional Trial Court in November last year after prosecutors indicted him on charges of rape with sexual assault.

The BI’s board of commissioners on Decem 15, 2022, issued an order placing Rudakou on its alert list and directing immigration personnel to turn him over to law enforcement authorities if he is encountered at the airport.

“Wanted criminals who have a pending warrant of arrest are immediately turned over to the proper authorities once intercepted at any port in the country. We have close coordination with local law enforcement agencies, and immediately include in our system warrants issued by courts,” he added. (PNA)

About Post Author