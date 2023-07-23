Prepare for a thrilling ride filled with laughter and charm as the most anticipated South Korean television series, “Behind Your Touch” is set to premiere on August 12, 2023.

Starring an ensemble of talented actors including Han Ji-min, Lee Min-ki, and Suho, this show promises to deliver an intriguing mix of mystery, romance, and supernatural elements that will keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

In “Behind Your Touch,” Han Ji-min takes on the role of Bong Ye-bun, a veterinarian with an extraordinary gift—psychometric powers. Her ability to read people and objects by touching them proves invaluable when combined with her passion for solving crimes.

Lee Min-ki portrays Moon Jang-yeol, a hot-blooded detective known for his relentless pursuit of justice. Together, they form an unlikely but powerful duo, solving minor crime cases in the tranquil town of Mujin, Chungcheong-do.

However, their partnership is about to face its biggest challenge yet. As they delve deeper into their investigation, the two unravel a chilling serial killer mystery that tests their skills, wits, and emotions. Amidst the intensity of the cases they encounter, love begins to blossom between the psychic vet and the determined detective, adding another layer of complexity to the series.

Filming for “Behind Your Touch” wrapped up on February 20, 2023, bringing the show to life under the skilled direction and talents of the production team. With an engaging plot and a cast that boasts chemistry and charisma, the series is set to captivate audiences as they eagerly await its premiere.

The main cast’s performances are further complemented by a talented supporting cast, including Joo Min-kyung as Bae Ok-hee, Ye-bun’s friend; Kim Hee-won as Won Jong-mook, the head of the Mujin Police Station; and Park Hyuk-kwon as Park Jong-bae, a livelihood shaman.

Park Seong-yeon stars as Jung Hyeon-ok, Ye-bun’s aunt, and Lee Seung-jun plays Cha Ju-man, a Mujin native and member of the National Assembly. Park No-sik takes on the role of Kim Gwang-sik, an old bachelor with supernatural powers, and Yang Jae-seong portrays Jung Eui-hwan, Ye-bun’s grandfather and former director of Jeong Animal Hospital. Rounding out the supporting cast is Jung Yi-rang as Na Mi-ran, a detective, and Jo Min-guk as Bae Deok-hee, the youngest detective who assists Jang-yeol in his investigations.