President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s message for Holy Week encourages Filipinos to “become better agents of change” by knowing Christ more than observing the occasion.

Marcos said that while salvation and eternal life are difficult concepts to grasp, they are as relevant now as they have always been.

“I urge all of us now to make this promise personal: Let it stir in each of us the desire to know Jesus Christ more so that we may become better agents of change and conveyors of truth wherever we go,” President Marcos said.

“No matter how constant or diverse the occasion is in the Filipino psyche, one thing emerges true each time: That God, in His divine and everlasting wisdom, manifested His immeasurable and incomparable love to us all through the very human person of Jesus Christ,” the chief executive pointed out.

As Filipinos are presented with the chance to deeply contemplate the impact of Christ’s passion and death, President Marcos said it is “inevitable that our thoughts will gravitate to the events and challenges of recent years.”

The chief executive called on Filipinos to “direct our thoughts and our actions more to the resurrection of the Lord and the victory that this gives us to this very day.”

