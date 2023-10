The family and friends of Catherine Camilon, a Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate representing Tuy, Batangas, turned to social media in search of her after she allegedly went missing.

At 8 p.m. on the evening of October 12, she left a friend’s house, driving her Nissan Juke Gray (NEI 2990). However, since that night, her family has been unable to contact her.

Catherine’s mother, Rose Camilon, claimed that she stopped communicating with her family on October 13, leaving them deeply worried and concerned about her whereabouts.

“Anak… Sana alam mo na higit sa aming mga puso at isip na kailangan ka namin makita at makasama. Mahal na mahal ka namin. Uwi na anak… Mag-ingat ka… Kailangan namin mas maging matatag at matapang para sa iyo,” Rose pleaded in a Facebook post.

Before this, Rose had also posted a prayer, imploring that her daughter would not be left unattended and expressing her fears for Catherine’s safety.

“Anak nasaan ka? Uwi na… Magbuhay ka ng cellphone para makausap ka namin… Mahal na mahal ka namin… Diyos ko, tulungan mo po kaming makita o makausap ang aming bunso. Huwag ninyo po siyang pabayaan. Ilayo ninyo po siya sa kapahamakan… Panginoon, wala po akong ibang hinihiling para sa kanila kundi ang kanilang kaligtasan. Ingatan ninyo po siya.”

Catherine’s sister, Chin-chin Camilon, also made an appeal.

“Baka po mababasa to ng kasama ni Catherine Camilon kagabi na ka work niya, hindi lang po namin alam kung sino, di po matandaan ang pangalan, pasabi naman po baka alam niyo po kung nasaan siya, kagabi pa po siya tumawag 8pm, kaninang umaga pa po naka off ang phone nya, hanggang ngayon at hindi din po nag oonline, palagi po sya nag aupdate sa amin, ngayon lang po talaga hindi,” she said.

The family also made an appeal to anyone with information about Catherine’s whereabouts to come forward and help ensure her safe return.