The Municipal Agriculturist Office of Brooke’s Point conducted a 2-day Beauty Care training on October 11 and 12 to provide local women with new skills and knowledge that can lead to additional income for their families.

Some 32 participants from various Rural Improvement Club in the area received training in haircut techniques. They were also given a complimentary haircut kit to start their careers.

27 women from various Rural Improvement Clubs (RIC) in the area participated in the Make-up Application training.

These initiatives receive strong support from Mayor Cesareo R. Benedito Jr., who sees them as valuable tools for improving the lives of families and the community of Brooke’s Point.

The Municipal Information Office stressed that the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist in Brooke’s Point is committed to conduct gender-responsive development programs to uplift the well-being of its citizens.