Beached whale in Narra dies

The whale that got beached in the shallow waters of Purok Mangingisda, Barangay Burirao in Narra municipality has died.

Burirao village chief Allan Arevalo said it died Friday night while being taken care of by their barangay security forces.

“Pinabantayan natin yan sa mga tanod kagabi (July 24), pero sinabi sa atin na patay na ito mga pasado alas onse ng gabi kagabi,” Arevalo told Palawan News.

“Dito na rin natin ililibing sa taas na bahagi ng Purok Mangingisda sa ating barangay,” he added. The whale will be buried Saturday in an elevated location in the same purok.

The whale weighs around 300 kilos and has a length of 4 meters.

