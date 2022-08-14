- Advertisement by Google -

As she travels the island for business and pleasure, actress Bea Alonzo has seen the best and perhaps the worst of what Palawan has to offer.

In her most recent vlog, the actress shared about taking four days off in El Nido with her boyfriend, actor Dominic Roque, and some friends, where they stayed at Angkla and dined at Kusina ni Maya.

Unfortunately, tours were canceled during their visit and they weren’t allowed to go island hopping.

“And when we went to El Nido, puro ulan din, it was only when we were about to leave at saka lang siya umaraw. Supposedly, magre-rent kami ng boat from El Nido Yachting Club, but hindi kami pinayagan ng Coast Guard kasi lahat ng mga tours on that day were cancelled because of weather,” the actress recalled.

Bea Alonzo with boyfriend Dominic Roque.

“So, sayang because we had to stay lang sa hotel but we still had fun,” she said.

Bea, who has been to El Nido before, also said that she wanted her friends to see her favorite islands in El Nido. She said she has only been to less than 20 of the more than 40 islands in the municipality.

The new Kapuso star is in the province to shoot her new film, 1521.

She also shared that she has to have her customized van transported to the island province’s capital, so she will have something to use for taping.

“Yung mga locations namin medyo challenging. Sa mga bundok-bundok at mga beaches” she said.

Nonetheless, the videos and photos of the actress showed that she surely had a great time and has probably been struck by Palawan’s ‘comeback-comeback syndrome’.

