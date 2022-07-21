- Advertisement by Google -

The Philippine National Police-Anti Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) on Thursday reminded the public to be wary of text messages purportedly coming from banks claiming that their account is compromised or blocked.

The latest scam message purportedly came from BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO), asking account holders to verify their bank accounts through a link to prevent them from being put on hold or deactivated.

BDO has already alerted account holders against the text scam.

“Beware of a new fake text message from scammers telling you that your account is on hold due to “suspicious activities,” it said in a Facebook post.

“Remember: We will never send you links via email or text messages asking you to verify your account,” it added.

Earlier, the PNP-ACG has also warned the public against text scams allegedly offering jobs or claiming that the recipient won a prize.

It added that legal action can be taken against these schemes pursuant to data privacy laws.

Globe Telecom and Smart Communications had issued statements claiming they had blocked spam or scam messages.

The National Telecommunications Commission had asked the telecom companies to send text blasts warning their customers against scam messages. (PNA)