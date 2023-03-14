The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is reminding the public to exercise caution before venturing out on the water in city beaches following the drowning of a 16-year-old teen on Sunday in Brgy. Napsan.

Beachgoers, it warned, should only swim in specified and safe locations and not go where they could be dragged by strong currents and waves and have trouble coming back to shore.

On March 12, the PCG Substation Mangingisda responded to a report of a young male drowning at Sitio San Rafael in Brgy. Napsan from Abraham Nievera of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

When they reached the area to do search and rescue, they learned that the victim and his friends went swimming but were pulled by strong waves to a deep part of the water.

Two were saved, but it took an hour for the teen to be found underwater by PCG SN2 Mark Alvin Isagon around 20 meters from Sitio San Rafael’s coastline.

He was transported to the Napsan Satellite Clinic but was proclaimed dead upon arrival. (R. Rodriguez)

