The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is warning the public to be extra cautious when registering their subscriber identity module (SIM) cards online.

An advisory it issued said the public should not engage with individuals offering assistance in exchange for money as it can be done individually by following guidelines from the telcos and is free.

“Hindi inirerekomenda ng NTC ang naglalabasan sa social media na alok ng mga pribadong indibidwal na pagtulong sa pagpapa-rehistro ng inyong SIM,” the NTC said.

In accordance with Section 6 of the SIM Registration Act, end-users are not required to pay for the registration required by this law. Public Telecommunication Entities (PTEs) must always ensure that the data of end-users are secure and protected.

In addition, telecommunications companies reminded their customers that disclosing their personal information to unauthorized parties can result in identity theft, the hacking of mobile banking applications, and other types of criminal activity.

“Ang pagrehistro ng SIM ay libre at walang bayad. Mag-ingat at huwag maniwala sa mga taong hindi kakilala na nag-aalok ng tulong sa inyong pagpaparehistro, may bayad man o wala”, it added.

To report any issues related to SIM card registration, the public can reach NTC’s 24/7 consumer hotline 1682 or via email at consumer@info.gov.ph or kontratextscam@ntc.gov.ph.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has also created SIM Registration Complaint Center Hotline 1326.

About Post Author