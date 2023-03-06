MANILA – The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Monday advised airline passengers to be at the airport early or more than three hours before their scheduled flight.

In a public advisory, the DOT said tourists and travelers using the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) could be affected by the weeklong transportation strike planned by various transport groups.

“The transport strike, which begins on March 6 until March 12, is expected to affect the public transportation riding public,” the agency said.

“Though the strike largely covers only jeepneys and UV (utility vehicle) transport services, spill-overs may be expected on other modes of transportation as commuters may be forced to use them,” it added.

Airline passengers are encouraged to monitor news reports in the media and official social media sites of related government agencies regarding the transport situation in their areas.

They are also advised to check the status of their travel itineraries before going to the NAIA to avoid inconvenience. (PNA)

