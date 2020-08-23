BDO branch in PPC earns 2019 BDO Top Achievement Award

BDO Puerto Princesa San Pedro (BDO PPSP) branch was awarded Saturday for posting the highest mark in Trust and Investment for 2019.

The Banco de Oro’s (BDO) seven-year-old San Pedro branch in the city has been awarded the Top Achievement Award in Trust and Investment in the Medium Branch Category of the BDO Product Excellence Award for 2019, besting other similar banking centers in Visayas and Mindanao.

BDO Puerto Princesa San Pedro (BDO PPSP) branch was awarded Saturday for posting the highest mark in Trust and Investment for 2019.

Branch head senior manager Moises Arzaga Jr. said their award was announced by the BDO through its digital network in the absence a formal event.

“This is a collective effort with every member of my team, performing excellently with the guidance and encouragement of the BM. With the community trusting us, it is just proper to share this success with them,” Arzaga said.

Earlier this month, BDO Puerto Princesa San Pedro was also hailed as the top performer in the Visayas and Mindanao Regions for Home Loans for the period January to June 2020.

They await another round of recognition as they vie for the countrywide search for top performers.

Arzaga said a 14 human-strong team has helped in making BDO PPSP the most trusted community bank in the city by providing commercial, industrial, investment services in a bold mix of high efficiency and excellence, and personal touch, they have carved a niche that defines them from the rest.

Since its inauguration on September 17, 2013, performance in the 7-year-old branch has gone up consistently under the helm of pioneer Manager Arzaga.