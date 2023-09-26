To address the problem of rice smuggling and hoarding, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered government agencies to strictly implement relevant policies and laws.

“Ang bukbok na lubos na sumisira sa balanse ng supply at presyo ng bigas sa merkado [ay] ang hoarding at saka ang smuggling, at price manipulation na ginagawa ng mapagsamantalang mga negosyante. Sa Bagong Pilipinas, hindi na po ito puwede. Kaya inaatasan ko ang lahat ng mga opisyal, otoridad, at mga ahensya na higpitan nang husto ang pagpapatupad ng mga polisiya at batas hinggil sa isyu ng bigas,” Marcos said during the distribution of rice at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

Marcos reiterated that there is enough rice supply in the country. “Gaya nang sabi ko noong namahagi tayo ng bigas sa Camarines Sur noong isang araw po: sapat ang supply ng bigas dito sa Pilipinas. Ang kailangan lamang po ay ang maayos na pamamahala ng produksyon at bentahan nito. Sa katunayan, mas malaki ang ani natin noong second quarter ngayong taon kaysa sa second quarter ng nakalipas na taon,” Marcos said.

Marcos acknowledged that this would not be an easy battle for the government as the smugglers, hoarders, and price manipulators have been operating for so long, but stressed that the administration is determined to put an end to their illegal operation.

Marcos challenged the Filipino people to join with the government in the battle for victory against rice in the Philippines.

“Ang hamon ko sa inyo, mga kapwa Pilipino: Magtulungan po tayo upang maisaayos ang ating agrikultura at maisakatuparan ang pangarap natin ng ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ – kung saan matatag, maginhawa at panatag ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Sa ating pagkakaisa, tiyak na anumang hamon ay kakayanin at anumang pangarap ay matutupad, basta’t para sa sambayanang Pilipino at para sa Pilipino,” Marcos said.

Marcos led on Tuesday the distribution of rice to 1,000 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), with each beneficiary receiving 25 kilograms of rice.

The 1,000 sacks of rice distributed were part of the 42,180 sacks of rice seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in an operation in Zamboanga City, that were eventually donated to the DSWD, after the importers failed to prove the legality of its importation.

“Bilang Pangulo at Kalihim ng Kagawaran ng Agrikultura, patuloy po tayong gumagawa ng mga kongkretong solusyon upang matugunan ang mga problemang kinakaharap ng sektor ng agrikultura,” Marcos said.

Marcos earlier distributed rice to 4Ps beneficiaries in Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay; Iriga City, Camarines Sur; and General Trias, Cavite.