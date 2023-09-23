President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has vowed to find ways to increase the productivity levels of the agriculture sector.

“Hindi natin titigilan ang pagpaganda ng agricultural sector, ang pagpaganda ng ating ani, ng cost of production, ng ating production levels. Lahat po ‘yan kailangan natin gawin, pati na ang mga pagtulong sa mga cooperatives, sa mga association tungkol sa processing para sila na ang mag-process para pagbenta nila, hindi sila nagbebenta ng palay, nagbebenta sila bigas na para mas malaki ang kikitain nila,” Marcos said during the Ceremonial Distribution of Rice and Various Assistance in General Trias, Cavite.

Marcos said that the Department of Agriculture (DA) is preparing for plans to capacitate the farmer groups on rice processing on top of the efforts to run after illegal hoarders and smuggler of agricultural products.

Marcos, who is also the concurrent Secretary of DA, mentioned the new buying price range imposed for buying palay from local farmers, which would help farmers earn more from their products.

Marcos said the DA would also be distributing bio-fertilizers to farmer cooperatives and associations in lieu of the more expensive urea fertilizers.

“Hindi na ito ‘yung imported na nagmamahal na hindi mo malaman na sumasabay sa langis, presyo ng langis, ‘yung urea, sumasabay sa presyo ng langis ‘yan. Wala tayong kontrol diyan,” Marcos said.

Marcos gave assurance that the government would continue to explore means to help the communities and ensure that no one would be left behind in the country’s bid for progress and development.

“Asahan po ninyo na gagawin po ng inyong pamahalaan lahat ng kailangang gawin upang hindi naman kayo maiwanan, upang hindi naman kayo mahirapan. Lahat po ng kayang gawin ng pamahalaan ay gagawin namin,” Marcos said.

Marcos led on Friday the distribution of rice and various agricultural assistance to about 1,400 beneficiaries, including farmers and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries.