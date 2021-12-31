Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, have delivered financial assistance and 5,000 sacks of rice to the victims of Typhoon Odette.

Board Member Ryan Maminta, chair of Lakas CMD for BBM and Sara, said Friday that they just handed donations to the Puerto Princesa City government and provincial government for the victims of the typhoon.

According to the Lakas CMD Facebook Page, they have turned over P2 million in Palawan.

“Ang grupo ni BBM and Mayor Inday Sara ay sa Puerto Princesa City lamang pumunta at dumaan pagkagaling nila ng Dinagat Islands Province upang ipaabot lamang ang kanilang tulong sa Lalawigan ng Palawan at Lungsod ng Puerto Princesa. Nag-turn over sila ng mga limang libong sako ng bigas at mga cash assistance,” Maminta said.

The province and city governments also gave situational reports for other additional assistance.

“Nagkaroon din ng situational reporting mula sa Pamahalaang Panlalawigan at lungsod para sa mga kailangan at karagdagan pang tulong natin galing sa kanilang grupo,” he added.

Palawan Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez, Vice Governor Dennis Socrates, Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron, Vice Mayor Nancy Socrates, 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr., Maminta, and other LGU officials met with BBM and Sara during their visit.