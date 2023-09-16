President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. lauded the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and the Kuwaiti authorities on Friday following the conviction of the killer of Jullebee Ranara, an overseas Filipino worker who was raped and murdered early this year.

“I take comfort in thinking that Toots (the late DMW Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople) and Jullebee are looking down from heaven with smiles. Their legacy serves as a reminder of our duty to protect and support our fellow countrymen, regardless of where in the world they may be,” Marcos said.

Turki Ayed Al-Azmi,17, was convicted by the Kuwaiti Court and sentenced to 15 years in prison for Ranara’s killing and one more year for driving without a license.

Ranara was raped, murdered and burned by her employer’s son. Her charred remains was found in a desert on January 21 with her head smashed. She was also found pregnant at the time of her death.

Ranara’s killing has triggered a clamor to review the deployment of Filipino migrant workers to the emirate, especially with previous cases of abuses and maltreatment of OFWs.