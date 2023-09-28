To improve the bilateral ties with the French government, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. extended his invitation to French President Emmanuel Macron along with his ministers to visit the country before the end of the year on Wednesday via a telephone call.

“We can work on what was just held last June, the 10th Philippine-France Joint Economic Committee Meeting. And many of the businessmen from France were able to speak to our ministers and some of the local businessmen as well. And so if your ministers will come to visit the Philippines then that will be the next step from that beginning,” Marcos said..

Marcos said that as part of the efforts to strengthen the Philippine-France bilateral ties and forge more cooperation with Macron, they could start working during the visit of the French ministers on what had been discussed during the 10th Philippine-France Joint Economic Meeting last June.

Marcos and Macron discussed the security issues facing the Philippines in West Philippine Sea in their conversation.

Marcos said that the Philippine government had been exerting all efforts “to maintain the peace, to maintain the stability, keep the shipping lanes open and airways open” in the West Philippine Sea.

“But may I thank France for all the support that you have given us in terms of our shared values, in terms of following the international law, especially UNCLOS (UN Convention on the Law of the Sea) and it has been of great help the messages of support and even when you sent French vessels to come and patrol. So I have thank you, Mr. President, and France,” Marcos said.

Marcos said that the Philippines and France had just celebrated the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship, recalling their fruitful meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok last year.

“This is all the product of our meetings in Bangkok and I am very happy that … Well, we have been working assiduously trying to make sure that what we discussed we follow up and we come to a good conclusion,” Marcos said.

French Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel, who presented her credentials on September 20 would serve as the diplomatic channel between Marcos and Macron in the future discussions of cooperation.