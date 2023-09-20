President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has expressed optimism in bringing down rice prices, by scaling up government assistance to the country’s rice farmers and improving their production capacity.

“May chance lagi ‘yan. Kung maayos natin ang production natin at hindi na tayo masyadong bagyuhin at ‘yung mga tulong na ibinibigay natin sa mga farmer ay magamit na nila,” Marcos said.

Marcos also pointed out that there are external factors that directly affect the prices of basic commodities and prompts the market to adjust.

Marcos said that it would be easy for the government to make the necessary adjustments once everything normalizes.

“Ngunit, kapag talaga nagawa natin ang cost of production binaba natin ay bababa rin ang presyo ng bigas. Bababa rin lahat. Basta’t mas mataas ang ani kahit na pwede nating ipagpantay ang presyo,” Marcos said.

Marcos said that the government has been looking at all possible remedies in order to lower the prices of staple food and make them accessible to low income sectors.

On Monday, Marcos, who chaired the NFA Council, approved the buying price range for “wet palay” from PhP16.00 to PhP19.000 while the price range for “dry palay” was pegged at PhP19.00 from the PhP23.00.

“So, pagka naging mas normal na ang sitwasyon, malaking pag-asa talaga natin na ibababa natin ang presyo ng bigas,” Marcos said.