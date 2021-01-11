Jan 11, 2021

Bayubay leaves quarantine facility, as DepEd designates acting replacement

Jan 11, 2021 Patricia Laririt

PDRRMO chief Jeremias Alili told Palawan News that Bayubay’s departure from her quarantine facility was not a breach of protocol, despite staying in it for less than seven days.

Photo courtesy of Natty BaliwagPallayoc AguacBayubay Facebook Account

 

Provincial health officials allowed schools division chief Dr. Natividad Bayubay to cut short a 7-day mandatory quarantine period for persons on official travel and was allowed to depart Sunday for Manila.

“Wala namang na-bypass na protocols kasi may pinakita siyang documents that qualifies her as an indispensable traveler. Ang nire-require ng EOC (Emergency Operations Center) ng province para makalabas siya ng quarantine facility ay i-make sure na ang mga kasama niya sa biyahe ay safe at magpa-RT-PCR siya at her own cost. Nagawa naman niya iyon noong Saturday,” Alili explained.

Bayubay was earlier picked up by the provincial Incident Management Team (IMT) after arriving in the city without following travel protocols and placed under quarantine.

Bayubay boarded a commercial flight to Manila on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Palawan Schools Division Office spokesperson Arnie Ventura was designated by the Department of Education (DepEd) as the officer-in-charge (OIC) SDS effective Tuesday.

Bayubay had been ordered under preventive suspension in relation to pending administrative complaints filed against her by several senior education officials.

“Ang pagkaalam ko, January 8 pina-receive sa akin ‘yong aking designation as OIC-SDS effective January 12. Basta ako, magte-take effect ang designation ko January 12,. Pero with regards sa kay ma’am Natty, wala pa akong nakikitang documents,” he said.

 

