Bayubay downplays corruption case

(Left) Palawan SDS Natividad Bayubay; (Right) A letter addressed to one of her complainants, Renante Tabi, reassigning the latter to return to a former teaching post.

In a press conference hosted by the MIMAROPA Department of Education (DepEd) held Friday (October 2), Superintendent Bayubay only made a passing reference to the complaint but did not comment on it.

Palawan Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) Natividad Bayubay has continued to brush aside the graft and corruption charges filed against her last week before the provincial board and the Office of the President.

In a press conference hosted by the MIMAROPA Department of Education (DepEd) held Friday (October 2), Superintendent Bayubay only made a passing reference to the complaint but did not comment on it.

“This is not the platform for this concern,” Bayubay said during the online briefing.

Bayubay was accused by three senior Palawan schoolteachers of allegedly mismanaging funds amounting to nearly P84.7 million based on a report by the Commission on Audit (COA).

The complaints were first raised in a privilege speech by Provincial Board member Ryan Maminta, head of the Committee for Education, during the board’s regular session held Tuesday (September 29).

While the Provincial Board said it does not have any power to adjudicate the complaint, it said they could pass a resolution calling for sanctions against Bayubay.

Meanwhile, following the filing of the complaint, Bayubay reportedly ordered one of the complainants, Renante Tabi, to vacate his post as teacher-in-charge of Sibaltan National High School in El Nido and assigned him to his old post at Barotuan National High School in the same town.

“Nabalitaan ko nga po ‘yan na aalisin ako dito. Wala akong magagawa kundi sumunod, pero sa tingin ko strategy ‘yan ng panggigipit niya sa amin. Napatunayan namin nang husto na gan’on syang klaseng tao,” he said.

Tabi claimed that Bayubay is trying to get back at her accusers.

“Hinold niya rin ang ranking namin, halos sampu kami. Hinold niya n’ong pumutok ang balita na ‘yan sa kanya. Tao na lang ang huhusga kung anong klase siya,” he added.

Roger Cario, and chapter president of the Philippine Elementary School Principal Association (PESPA), said he also expects a punitive action against him.

“Oo, mayroon nga sa akin, pero hindi ko pa nare-receive,” Cario said.