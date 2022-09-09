- Advertisement by Google -

The mobile library, which will carry books for all ages, will soon begin rolling out in different Puerto Princesa barangays, with the goal of stimulating the public’s reading interest, particularly among children.

Councilor Judith “Raine” Bayron of the “Rolling Books” project said that it has been her longtime dream to establish her own library. She said that she realized how important it was after seeing a local documentary about the problems with the Philippine education system when it comes to students’ ability to understand what they read.

“Iyon ang pinakanag-push sa akin noong huli na magkaroon ako ng rolling books, since hindi ko naman kaya na maglagay ng sarili kong library. Naisip ko na parang mas maganda kung nadadala ‘yong books, especially doon sa malalayong lugar,” she said.

Through the mobile library, the books can be delivered closer to locals, even in remote and rural barangays of the city. It is greatly needed, particularly in times where most children are investing more time in using gadgets, she added.

“Mas maganda na madadala ang books lalo sa rural barangays sa mga bata para mabuhay ang imagination nila at ma-feel nila ‘yong libro na hahawakan nila. Iyon para sa akin ay malaking bagay. Dahil hindi lang ‘yong bata ang kailangan matuto kung hindi buong community, pati ‘yong mga magulang kasi sila ‘yong pinakalaging kasama ng mga bata,” she said.

Bayron began collecting and purchasing books in August and October 2021, and she also purchased a panel van. Most of the books were bought from local and international sellers, but some were given by friends.

According to her most recent inventory, the number of books ready for distribution now exceeds 5,700. There are children’s books, books for teens, and other types of novels in the collection.

On Saturday, September 10, the mobile library plans to visit Barangay Bagong Pag-asa, where approximately 100 children will be the first to benefit from free books. Children aged 5 to 12 will participate in a short story-telling program. They will then divide readers from non-readers in order to provide appropriate reading materials.

After that, an evaluation will be done to see what problems need to be fixed before the project is brought to rural areas.

“Gusto ko ma-feel ng mga bata ‘yong libro mismo. Naniniwala ako na bawat bata, tingin ko hindi basta-basta tatanggi sa libro ‘yan. Walang bata na kapag binigyan mo ng libro ay itatapon niya agad ang libro. Isa-scan niya yan kahit papaano. And from there kahit hindi pa siya masyado magbasa, makita niya ‘yong pictures, makulay ang book, magkakaroon ng interest ang bata,” she added.

As they work to encourage reading among kids, Bayron wants to emphasize how important reading is. The mobile library will help solve problems with reading comprehension, literacy, and having materials that are easy to get to.

The project also aims to provide books to other ages in the community, believing that learning starts at home and in the environment.

Her office is also giving free books online to interested readers as they notice duplication of copies from the stocks acquired. They can also provide books requested for libraries, but she clarified that there are no textbooks or reference books in their supply.

“Much willing ako magbigay sa kanila kasi advocacy ko ‘yan para sa mga bata at para sa lahat– Hindi ko alam kung mayroon na pero feeling ko ito ‘yong unang mobile library (sa Puerto Princesa),” she said.

