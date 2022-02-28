Puerto Princesa City mayor Lucilo Bayron urged residents on Monday to brace for an increase on the prices on basic goods and commodities as a result of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

He said that due to sanctions currently being imposed by Western nations against Russia as a response to its invasion of Ukraine, the world supply of oil and natural gas has been severely disrupted.

“Hindi pa rin natapos ang kalbaryo natin. Kasi alam ng lahat na nagkakaroon ng gyera sa Ukraine. Ano naman ang epekto nito sa atin, napakalayo naman natin? ‘Yong gyerang ‘yan, pagkakaresulta niyan, tataas ang mga bilihin,” Bayron said in a speech on Monday.

In Puerto Princesa, the price of diesel averages at P66 per liter, gasoline at P79 for silver, and P80 for unleaded. Fuel prices have been constantly increasing in the last nine weeks. The country continues to bear the brunt of the steady increase since the majority of the country’s petroleum supply comes from overseas.

“Sigurado, hindi natin mapipigilan ang pagtaas ng mga bilihin, kasi ‘yong Russia, isa sa mga producer ng natural gas, binigyan ng sanction ng western countries para hindi makagalaw ang kanilang ekonomiya para hindi mapondohan ang gyera. Ang epekto niyan, worldwide. Pati dito sa atin, tataas ang mga bilihin dito,” he added.

Earlier in February, the Puerto Princesa city council urged Bayron to investigate and take action on the rising prices of fuel and market products such as agricultural products and meat. City councilors also called on local fuel distributors to give discounts to public utility vehicle drivers, who were cited as the most badly-hit sector affected by the rising prices of fuel.