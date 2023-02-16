City Mayor Lucilo Bayron swore in three new members of the Puerto Princesa Council for Sustainable Development (PPCSD) at the council’s third regular meeting on Thursday, February 16.

Puerto Princesa Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (PPCCI) president Engr. Ana Margarita G. Lustre-Malijan, and Rainer Manalo from Crocodylus Porosus Philippines Inc. were sworn in as business sector and non-government organization representatives, respectively.

City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) chief Atty. Carlo Gomez also took his oath as a council member.

The membership nomination was ratified during the 2nd PPCSD meeting held on January 26 to enable representatives to be involved in the discussions and deliberations of issues and concerns under the mandate of the council.

PPCSD is a special council of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) established to address concerns under Republic Act 7611, or the Strategic Environmental Plan for Palawan, within the jurisdiction of Puerto Princesa City.

About Post Author