Mayor Lucilo Bayron stated that the successful launch of the “Save the Puerto Princesa Bays” initiative last Saturday in Barangay Mandaragat highlights the importance of maintaining and advancing the project’s efforts in safeguarding the coastal areas of the city.

The project aims to rescue Puerto Princesa Bay, Ulugan Bay, and Honda Bay, as well as Binunsalian, Turtle, and Oyster bays.

Due to its substantial impact on the area’s pollution, Puerto Princesa Bay, which accommodates approximately 5,500 urban informal settler families, totaling around 25,000 individuals, will be given priority.

“Noong Sabado nga, naganap yong launching ng Save the Puerto Princesa Bays at sa tingin ko, sa evaluation ko, napaka successful ng launching. Malayo pa, maraming steps, but we’ve taken the first step. Kailangan lang natin ay sundan yong first step na yan,” he said July 18 during the regular flag ceremony at the City Hall.

The main objective of the project is to eventually relocate the families to conserve the marine ecosystem and transform the area into a sports tourism hub.

This year, the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa and 2nd Puerto Princesa International Dragon Boat Race will be held in the city bay.

Previously, the city has acquired properties in the barangays of Irawan and San Jose for the relocation of coastal-dwelling families.